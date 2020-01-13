Traders were the most bullish on GBP since May 2018. Large speculators were on the cusp of flipping net-long on NZD. Traders were their least bearish on JPY in nearly 3-months. USD: With traders …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Weekly COT Report: USD Bulls Shed $10 Billion Of Exposure - January 13, 2020
- NZD/USD stays below 21-day SMA despite Friday’s recovery gains - January 12, 2020
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Five Day Exchange Rate Forecast: US-China Trade Deal In Focus - January 12, 2020