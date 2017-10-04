If the RBNZ remains firmly on hold, as we expect, and the US dollar rises on tighter Fed policy, then NZD/USD could fall as far as 0.70 by year end. September’s downward correction should give way to a resumption of the trend rise which started in June …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Westpac on NZD/USD and NZD/AUD (updated views) - October 4, 2017
- Daily GDP NZD Update: Pound Ticks Up on Higher Services Score - October 4, 2017
- NZD gained against most major currencies in September – BNZ - October 4, 2017