EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, consolidating last week’s losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues spreading and Chinese authorities are trying to calm markets. The dollar continues benefitting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- What’s driving the NZD ahead of the RBNZ - February 10, 2020
- NZD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBNZ as RSI Sits in Oversold Territory - February 9, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 11-week low after China data - February 9, 2020