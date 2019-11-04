EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, amid hopes that the US and China may strike a deal later this month. Markit’s Manufacturing PMIs and ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech are awaited. GBP/USD has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- What’s driving the NZD right now? - November 4, 2019
- GBP/NZD Forecast: November 2019 - November 4, 2019
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weekly Chart Strengthens Over .6471, Weakens Under .6404 - November 4, 2019