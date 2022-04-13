If the RBNZ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the NZD. Information on these pages contains forward-looking …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD shoots to near 0.6900 as the RBNZ raises its OCR by 50 bps - April 12, 2022
- When is the RBNZ and how will it affect NZD/USD? - April 12, 2022
- NZD/USD Rate Recovery Emerges Ahead of 50-Day SMA - April 12, 2022