The markets are factoring-in that the Fed has achieved their full employment objective with the US unemployment rate now at 3.90%. However, other measures of the US labour market such as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Why the NZD is falling against the AUD and why this might have some way to go yet, over coming weeks - January 23, 2022
- NZD/USD Breaks The Upper End Of A Sideways Range - January 22, 2022
- NZD/CAD – New Zealand Dollar Canadian Dollar - January 22, 2022