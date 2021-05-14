GBP/NZD traded lower today, after hitting resistance at 1.9580. The pair has been in a sliding mode since yesterday, but it is still trading above 1.9480, the upper bound of the prior range that’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Will GBP/NZD Rebound From The Upper End Of A Range?
GBP/NZD traded lower today, after hitting resistance at 1.9580. The pair has been in a sliding mode since yesterday, but it is still trading above 1.9480, the upper bound of the prior range that’s …