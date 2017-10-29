Last week saw the Pound make a major rise against the New Zealand Dollar, although the pairing only closed slightly higher by the end of the week. The GBP/NZD rate opened in the area of 1.8992 then closed higher at 1.9068. The Pound gave a mixed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Will GBP/NZD Exchange Rate Rise If BoE Hikes Interest Rates? - October 29, 2017
- NZD: Desperately Seeking Support - October 28, 2017
- NZD/USD a break below 0.6800 not favoured near term – UOB - October 27, 2017