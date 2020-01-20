Woman whose mum stole her husband says she can never forgive the ‘betrayal’

Lauren Wall, who’s now 34, and from Twickenham, south-west London, married airport worker Paul White when she was just 19. Her mum Julie, who is now 53, paid for a £15,000 ($29,000 NZD) wedding and …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: