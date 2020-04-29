World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation (IAF) have come together to launch a $500,000 ($825,000 NZD) fund to help athletes in financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- World Athletics creates $500,000 pandemic fund to support athletes - April 29, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Upward momentum gathers pace after trendline breakout - April 28, 2020
- AUD/NZD capped and bears looking for a mean reversion - April 28, 2020