Germany limited public gatherings to no more than 2 people. In the U.S., states such as Ohio, New Jersey and Illinois limited outside venturing. NZD/USD may be on the verge of resuming losses if …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Yen May Gain as Weekend Dow Jones Futures Fall, NZD Eyes RBNZ Stimulus
Germany limited public gatherings to no more than 2 people. In the U.S., states such as Ohio, New Jersey and Illinois limited outside venturing. NZD/USD may be on the verge of resuming losses if …