US treasury yields moved higher supporting the US Dollar which rose for the eighth straight week, its longest run since 2005. China consumer prices increased 0.1% y/y in August. Although China edged …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Yields for NZ government bonds lower and flatter - September 10, 2023
- Convert New Zealand Dollar To Macedonian Denar - September 10, 2023
- Golf: Ryan Fox finishes in share of third at Irish Open - September 10, 2023