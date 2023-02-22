The NZD/USD exchange rate moved sideways on Wednesday morning after the first RBNZ meeting of the year. What next for the index?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD braces for a crash to 0.6100 after RBNZ rate hike - February 22, 2023
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD pares RBNZ-led gains after Governor Orr’s unimpressive presser - February 22, 2023
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – RBNZ Raises Official Cash Rate by 50bps as Expected - February 21, 2023