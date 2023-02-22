The decision was largely in line with a Reuters poll, in which 20 of the 25 economists forecast a 50-basis-point rate hike. At 02:28 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .6222, up 0.0009 or +0.14%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – RBNZ Raises Official Cash Rate by 50bps as Expected - February 21, 2023
- NZD/USD pares RBNZ-led gains above 0.6170 support confluence as Governor Orr utters recession - February 21, 2023
- NZD/JPY bulls attack 84.00 amid RBNZ rate hike, sluggish yields - February 21, 2023