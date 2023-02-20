NZD/USD gains some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacks any follow-through buying. A combination of factors continues to underpin the USD and acts as a headwind for the pair. Traders seem …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD sticks to intraday gains, remains below mid-0.6200s amid modest USD strength - February 20, 2023
- NZD/USD will be hypersensitive to the RBNZ’s decision and tone – ANZ - February 20, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar Price Setup: NZD/USD Looks Vulnerable Ahead of RBNZ Rate Decision - February 20, 2023