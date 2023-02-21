NZD/USD has slipped firmly below 0.6240 as the risk-off market mood has strengthened. Anxiety among investors is soaring ahead of the opening of the US markets after an extended weekend. A promise of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD surrenders 0.6240 as market mood dampens, RBNZ hogs limelight - February 21, 2023
- NZD/USD Forecast: Kiwi Dollar Plunges Towards Support - February 20, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Brace for volatility contraction ahead of RBNZ policy - February 20, 2023