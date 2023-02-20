NZD/USD ended the week back above 0.62. This week is all about the RBNZ and the impact of cyclone Gabrielle, economists at ANZ Bank report. “Even though some of the special factors (other central …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD will be hypersensitive to the RBNZ’s decision and tone – ANZ - February 20, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar Price Setup: NZD/USD Looks Vulnerable Ahead of RBNZ Rate Decision - February 20, 2023
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends gains after ‘Hammer’ formation at 200-DMA support, Fed minutes eyed for further impetus - February 20, 2023