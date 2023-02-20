However, support holding up at 0.62249 would mean a double-bottom pattern formation, indicating, at least, a short-term bullish trend. For the reversal to have any momentum, the price needs to clear …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD’s double-bottom to foretell its next move? - February 20, 2023
- NZD/USD longs are in the market, 0.63 eyed with RBNZ main event - February 20, 2023
- NZD/USD sticks to intraday gains, remains below mid-0.6200s amid modest USD strength - February 20, 2023