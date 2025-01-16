Defense firm to hire 4,000+ workers at new Pickaway County Manufacturing Facility

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OHIO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio announced today that Anduril Industries, a leader in defense technology, will establish an advanced manufacturing facility in Pickaway County, bringing more than 4,000 new production and service jobs to Ohio by 2035.

The five-million-square-foot facility, named Arsenal-1, represents the largest single job creation and new payroll project in Ohio’s history and is projected to add nearly $1 billion to Ohio’s gross domestic product.

Based in Costa Mesa, Calif., Anduril aims to “Rebuild the Arsenal” of U.S. military weapons and platforms by “hyperscaling” manufacturing with advanced software and production technologies. The new Ohio facility will strengthen the state’s position as a nationwide leader in the development of better, faster, and more affordable critical national defense products to help the United States deter, defend, and lead in the world’s Great Power Competition.

“Ohio’s history of advancing aviation, aerospace, and national defense runs deep, but what sets this state apart is our readiness to embrace the future,” said Governor DeWine. “At this critical moment in time, our country needs rapid technological innovation, which Anduril will deliver using Ohio’s skilled, hardworking labor force. The future of American air power will be made in Ohio!”

The facility will be located on 500 acres in Pickaway County near Rickenbacker International Airport, with room for future growth. Anduril was attracted to Ohio due to the state’s supportive business climate, readymade workforce, and legacy of military and federal support and plans to invest over $900 million in capital into the surrounding area.

“Today is a proud day for Ohio as we welcome Anduril and celebrate the creation of thousands of new jobs in cutting-edge defense manufacturing,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “This investment reinforces Ohio’s position as a leader in advanced technology and national security. When it comes to ‘Made in America,’ you can’t do it without ‘Made in Ohio.”

In addition to the 4,000 direct jobs at Arsenal-1, the project is anticipated to create a total of 4,500 indirect and induced jobs over the next ten years and more than $2 billion in annual economic output. Over $1 billion in-state labor income will be generated, and projected tax revenues are estimated to be roughly $800 million.

“Arsenal-1 represents a significant step forward in how we build the autonomous systems and weapons our nation and allies need, leveraging Ohio’s world-class workforce, robust infrastructure, and scalable, software-driven manufacturing to set a new standard for securing the future of defense,” said Anduril Industries CEO Brian Schimpf. “We are ready to break ground and get to work building the capabilities that will strengthen America’s industrial base and national security for years to come.”

The project will pursue a Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Department of Development at an upcoming Tax Credit Authority meeting. The project will also request $70 million from the All Ohio Future Fund at an upcoming Controlling Board meeting. The All Ohio Future Fund was established by the DeWine-Husted Administration in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly to support local communities with site readiness and preparation to attract economic development projects.

Separately, JobsOhio plans to provide assistance to the project with a JobsOhio Grant and will disclose the amount of funding after the agreements have been signed. JobsOhio will also provide Anduril with Talent Acquisition Services to work with the company to attract, develop, and retain the skilled workforce the company requires.

Construction and build out of the facility is expected to begin immediately after state and local approvals, and the first products are targeted to be manufactured beginning in July 2026.

To meet their bold staffing needs, Anduril will tap into Ohio’s third-largest manufacturing workforce, a statewide network of hundreds of universities, community colleges, and technical centers, and leverage JobsOhio’s Talent Acquisition Services.

Anduril recently announced $1.5 billion in funding to hyperscale defense manufacturing. Arsenal-1 in Ohio will be the first manufacturing facility equipped to produce tens of thousands of autonomous weapons systems addressing the urgent needs of the United States and its allies. Anduril is redefining what scale means, which is necessary to support building capacity for future defense needs.

Unlike traditional defense contractors that focus primarily on hardware, Anduril’s core system is Lattice OS, an AI-powered autonomous sensemaking and command-and-control platform. Lattice brings autonomy to defense’s most challenging missions with open, modular, and scalable hardware components for a layered family-of-systems approach that helps deliver higher-quality products faster and more affordably.

The partnership established by Anduril and Team Ohio that led to today’s announcement reflects Ohio’s enduring legacy and ongoing commitment to the United States military and its evolving goal of safeguarding our nation. The project is also supported by One Columbus, Pickaway County officials, and many other local, state, and federal leaders.

Along with aerospace and defense work by GE Aerospace, Honeywell, Sierra Nevada Corp., Joby Aviation, L3 Harris, General Dynamics, and others, Anduril’s decision to make a home here shows how that heritage converges with a skilled, diverse workforce and unparalleled strength in advanced manufacturing and technology to make Ohio the go-to place for forward-looking innovators in the defense sector.

“You can’t outsource national security, and today, Ohio is sending a message to the world: Companies that deliver the most complex, challenging, and sophisticated solutions for the defense of the United States of America will find no better home than right here in the ‘Heart of it All,’” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “The intersection of advanced manufacturing, military and defense, technology, innovation, and the nation’s hardest-working and highly skilled workers creates the ideal environment for these companies to achieve their goals of making our country safer and stronger. Best of all, Anduril will be just down the road to the military customer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base – where the Wright Brothers learned to fly more than 100 years ago! As the United States reshores this capability and fundamentally changes the way we develop solutions to safeguard our nation, Ohio is the place that gets it done better, faster and more affordably than anywhere else.”

Anduril’s new Pickaway County facility will push the boundaries of manufacturing technology and will also catalyze a new frontier of economic development in Ohio. Company officials chose the site in Pickaway County for several reasons, including its adjacent location to Rickenbacker International Airport which gives the company direct runway access for product testing and development. Rickenbacker is a civil-military public airport that supports the world’s largest aircraft. It also offers a wide range of scalable services for all aircraft types, including corporate, general aviation, commercial, air freight, and military.

“This project will diversify our economy, strengthen our nation, create thousands of terrific jobs, and immediately establish the Columbus Region as a center of defense-technology and manufacturing,” said Kenny McDonald, President and CEO of One Columbus. “The bold leadership of the DeWine-Husted Administration, JobsOhio, and Pickaway County were pivotal in making this project a reality.”

Pickaway County Commissioner Jay Wippel added: “Pickaway County has spent nearly two decades preparing for this opportunity, laying the groundwork to attract transformative projects like Arsenal-1. Through deliberate planning, investment in infrastructure, and a shared commitment among local leaders, businesses, and partners like One Columbus and JobsOhio, we’ve created an environment where innovation and advanced manufacturing can thrive. This project reflects the strength of those efforts and marks a new chapter of growth and opportunity for our community.”

This project represents the clearest and strongest example yet of Ohio’s role in developing and delivering vital national defense strategies and the solutions to execute those strategies. As the birthplace of aviation and the home of the Wright Brothers, pioneering American space icons like Neil Armstrong and John Glenn, Ohio has been and remains a visionary force within the aerospace industry, driving innovation and growth in every facet.

Some of the reasons that make Ohio uniquely qualified to partner with Anduril include:

Ohio’s vast, supportive military ecosystem, which includes: Home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base; the Air Force Research Laboratory; Defense Supply Center Columbus; Ohio National Guard’s 179 th Cyberspace Wing; NASA’s Glenn Research Center and Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility; Central Ohio Aerospace & Technology Center; and the National Space Intelligence Center of the U.S. Space Force.

Ohio’s Aerospace & Aviation sector is a recognized engine of growth and success for both military and commercial endeavors.

Ohio stands apart as a leader in autonomous vehicles and the burgeoning advanced air mobility sector.

Ohio is the top supplier state to Boeing and Airbus.

Ohio is the new headquarters for GE Aerospace

Ohio has the 7th largest aerospace and defense employment in the U.S.

“Ohio’s success is built on our investment in people, innovation, and opportunity,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “Companies like Anduril are choosing Ohio because we’ve created an environment where businesses thrive and Ohioans prosper.”

Ohio combines a skilled manufacturing and technology workforce with one of the country’s largest military and veteran populations to provide a pipeline of talent that is uniquely qualified to support Anduril.

More than 200 higher-education institutions, including 70+ that offer programs leading to Aerospace Occupations.

Five R1 Carnegie Research Institutions.

6,200 tech graduates every year.

Nearly $500 million in key workforce development investments, including career tech expansion, higher education workforce training equipment, industry sector partnerships, and upskilling programs.

$300 million JobsOhio investment in Ohio’s three Innovation Districts to generate 47,500 STEM graduates over 10 years

Since 2017, JobsOhio’s data-backed approach to attracting, developing, and retaining top talent has helped 89 Ohio companies hire 21,323 new employees.

From 2019 to 2023, a net 97,000 people came to Ohio for job-related reasons.

JobsOhio’s Find Your Ohio program helps connect veterans and transitioning military members with employment opportunities at companies like Anduril.

