OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 DECEMBER 2024 AT 15.05 P.M EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

Oma Savings Bank Plc: Resolutions of the organizing meeting of Board of Directors

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc on 10 December 2024, Aki Jaskari, Jaakko Ossa and Jaana Sandström were re-elected as Board members and Juhana Brotherus, Irma Gillberg-Hjelt, Carl Pettersson, Kati Riikonen and Juha Volotinen were elected as new members.

All other candidates except Carl Pettersson were elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 2024 for a term beginning and ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2025. Carl Pettersson’s term begins on 1 January 2025 and ends at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2025.

On 10 December 2024, the organizing meeting of the Board elected Jaakko Ossa to continue as Chairman of the Board and as a Vice-Chairperson was elected Jaana Sandström.

The Board appointed two permanent committees, the Audit and Remuneration Committees. Jaana Sandström, Irma Gillberg-Hjelt and Juha Volotinen were elected as members of the Audit Committee. Jaakko Ossa, Juhana Brotherus and Aki Jaskari were elected as members of the Remuneration Committee.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

For additional information and interview requests:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 47 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.