New report provides key strategies for combatting consumer Marketing Fatigue with personalization, relevance, and AI-Driven Insights

57% of consumers have switched to a competitor after feeling overwhelmed by excessive marketing messages. When marketing turns into noise, customers tune out—and switch. Balance is key.

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, today announced the release of its 2025 Optimove Insights Consumer Marketing Fatigue Report. Based on a November/December 2024 survey of 329 U.S. consumers, the report reveals the critical challenges marketers face in maintaining customer engagement while navigating the risks of excessive, irrelevant, or poorly timed messaging.

As consumers demand more personalized, relevant, and timely interactions, the report offers actionable insights and strategies to help marketers rise above marketing fatigue, build lasting customer loyalty, and optimize customer lifetime value.

Key Findings:

Message Overload Leads to Unsubscribes: Seventy percent (70%) of consumers unsubscribed from at least three brands in the past three months due to overwhelming message volume, with 37% identifying email as the most annoying channel for excessive communication. See image 1

Personalization Drives Engagement: Eighty-one percent (81%) of consumers are more likely to open emails tailored to their interests, while 67% are more likely to purchase when recommendations reflect past behaviors.

AI as a Marketing Game-Changer : Fifty-nine percent (59%) of consumers trust brands using AI for personalization, but transparency and data privacy remain critical concerns.

A Blueprint for Marketers:

The report provides marketers with strategies to tackle fatigue and create meaningful customer connections, including:

Embracing personalization beyond basic tactics to tailor offers based on preferences and behaviors.

Leveraging real-time analytics and AI to deliver relevant, timely, and impactful communications.

Empowering customers with control over message frequency and content to build trust and engagement.

Balancing loyalty-building initiatives with dynamic campaigns to attract and retain audiences.

“Marketing fatigue is real and can be avoided. The antidote is personalized, relevant messaging delivered at the right time,” said Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove. “This is an unprecedented opportune time for brands to adopt advanced AI-driven tools and customer-centric strategies to drive deeper engagement and build unwavering customer loyalty. Marketers who do this will catapult themselves as Positionless – processing data, creative and optimization power.”

The composite of the Positionless Marketer, whose capabilities are powered by AI and GenAI technology:

1. Data Power: Positionless Marketers excel at analyzing customer behavior in real time. Using predictive insights, they enhance audience segmentation and tailor messaging with precision. By leveraging AI, they no longer rely solely on specialized data teams, enabling them to make informed, data-driven decisions instantly and ensuring campaigns resonate with the right audience at the right time.

2. Creative Power: Creativity is no longer confined to traditional design or copywriting teams. Positionless Marketers use tools like GenAI to create campaign assets, from personalized emails to dynamic website content. These marketers can conceptualize and execute ideas quickly, ensuring that brand messaging remains fresh, relevant, and aligned with customer preferences.

3. Optimization Power: Positionless Marketers dynamically optimize campaigns as they unfold. With self-optimizing AI tools, they adjust messaging, offers, and delivery channels based on real-time customer interactions. This agility ensures campaigns are always relevant, impactful, and efficient, driving better results without requiring extensive manual adjustments.

