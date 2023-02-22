Accelerated demand for the material from the oil and gas industry in the Middle East and North America is expected to fuel market possibilities for organo-modified bentonite during the assessment period of 2023 to 2033

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global organo-modified bentonite market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The global market is predicted to be valued at US$ 271.8 million in 2023 and is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 501.3 million by 2033.

As per the historic analysis of the global organo-modified bentonite market, it registered a significant pace from 2018 to 2033. According to the research conducted by Future Market Insights, the worldwide organo-modified bentonite industry revenue totaled US$ 255.7 million in 2022.

An organically modified form of bentonite is utilized in a wide variety of applications due to its phenomenal binding, absorbency, and lubrication properties are called organo-modified bentonite. Its main component is bentonite (montmorillonite clay).

Furthermore, the surging applications of organo-modified bentonite in drilling fluids and its high usage as a partial substitution of cement in concrete manufacturing are a few prominent factors that are facilitating the expansion of the worldwide market. Attractive features of organo-modified bentonite such as excellent thickening ability and compatibility make it a popular product in the paints & coatings industry.

Over recent years, substances such as organo-modified bentonite, kaolin, and kaolinite have gained immense traction due to their increasing usage in paints, ceramics, and other highly sought-after products. In addition to that, rising exploration activities in the oil & gas industry are escalating energy demand.

It is further expected to boost the global organo-modified bentonite industry during the forecast period. Organo-modified bentonite has become one of the commonly used organoclay rheological additives. It is extensively used in drilling fluids across the oil & gas sector. Utilizing drilling fluids with unique compositions has become a critical aspect of drilling operations in deep wells.

Key Takeaways

Widespread application of organo-modified bentonite across various industries such as paints & coatings, foundry, cement (Portland cement), textiles, and cosmetics. Expansion of these industries will eventually elevate organo-modified bentonite demand during the assessment period.

The increasing application of organo-modified bentonite as an effective binder for the production of steel, iron, and non-ferrous castings is anticipated to augment sales in the market over the next decade. Moreover, the rising usage across the water treatment industry is expected to propel global demand for organo-modified bentonite.

Organo-modified clay as an adsorbent can remove a wide range of contaminants such as heavy metals, microorganisms, oil particles in suspension, and chemicals in produced water treatment processes. These aforementioned factors are expected to boost growth in the global market.

Wastewater treatment performance evaluation of synthesized products indicated that the physicochemical and bacteriological properties of wastewater get improved significantly. This indicates clearly that organo-modified bentonite has enormous potential to be applied as an adsorbent material for produced water treatment.

Surging demand for skin care products and escalating wastewater treatment activities especially in emerging economies are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for organo-modified bentonite manufacturers. Similarly, expanding usage across industries such as cement, foundry, paints & coatings, textile, cosmetics, and others is expected to propel organo-modified bentonite demand over the next ten years.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of global organo-modified bentonite are concentrating on research and development activities for the development of products, employing different quaternary ammonium salts for different applications. Besides this, they are employing strategies such as facility expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, joint ventures, and mergers to stay ahead of the competition.

Key Companies Profiled

Elementis Plc

Schlumberger Limited

Laviosa Minerals Srl

Lamberti S.p.A

ZHEJIANG HUATE GROUP

Unitech Chemicals (Zibo) Ltd.

zhejiang camp-shinning new material co. ltd

Manek Group

Zhejiang Anji Tianlong Organic Bentonite Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Qinghong New Material Co. Ltd.

Changxing Guangda New Materials Co., Ltd.

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Clariant AG

Kunimine Industries Co., Ltd.

CB CHRYSTAL

Alfa Aesar

Kutch Minerals Limited

Ashapura Group

Organo-modified Bentonite Industry Segmentation

By Application:

Drilling Fluid

Clarification Agent

Nucleating Agent

Binder

Absorbent or Adsorbent

Others

By End User:

Oil and Gas

Foundry

Paints and Coatings

Textile

Water Treatment

Cement

Cosmetics

Lubricants and Greases

Coal Briquette

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

More Insights into the Organo-modified Bentonite Market

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global organo-modified bentonite market. The U.S. accounts for a dominant share of 91.4% across the overall North American region while also accounting for nearly 1.5th of the market volume share in the region.

The growth in the U.S. is primarily attributed to the propelling demand for organo-modified bentonite from the oil and gas industry. The United States has become one of the largest sources of technically recoverable shale gas and the second-largest tight oil reserves across the globe.

China is anticipated to account for a significant share of around 79% of the entire East Asia organo-modified market in 2023 and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Increasing population, rapid urbanization and industrialization, and growing need for organo-modified bentonite in various industries are a few key prominent factors augmenting the demand for organo-modified bentonite in the country.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Organo-modified Bentonite Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. End User Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USP’s / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

