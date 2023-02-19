According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Due to rising health care costs in the U.S., North America has the largest share of the market

Farmington, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market Was Valued At USD 1.54 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 2.05 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 4.1% From 2023 To 2030. Orthopedic power tools are used to shape bone during procedures like arthroplasty (total knee replacement, total hip replacement, etc.) and traumatology. This tool is used to cut and repair bones and bone fragments during surgery. It makes it easier to reamer, saw, drill, and drive screws. It is mostly used in orthopaedic surgery on humans and animals, as well as in neurology, traumatology, and ENT surgery. In recent years, the number of people who use orthopaedic power tools has grown very quickly. Orthopedic power tools are tools that are used to shape bones during arthroplasty (total knee replacement, total hip replacement, etc.) and traumatology.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market Recent Developments:

In November 2020 – Stryker announced the acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V. to expand the product portfolio of its trauma and extremities businesses.

– Stryker announced the acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V. to expand the product portfolio of its trauma and extremities businesses. In May 2021 – Arbutus Medical launches the SteriTrak Surgical Drill in the US and Canadian markets, designed to perform effective bony distraction procedures, especially in trauma centers.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

Osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, broken bones, and other orthopaedic problems have become much more common in recent years. When these things come together, they cause a lot of people to need treatment and surgery. The Ohio State University says that 16% of all injuries to the muscles and bones in the United States each year are fractured. Every year, about 6.3 million fractures happen in the United States. Every year, broken bones send about 900,000 people to the hospital. More and more surgeries are being done around the world, which is driving up the need for power tools like drills, saws, etc.

Market Restraints:

The rise in the number of programmes is a big reason why people want these devices more. But these devices are expensive to buy and keep up with, especially the ones that can be used more than once. This makes them hard to use in surgery. A recent article from the National Center for Biotechnology Information says that it costs between $6,000 and $7,000 to buy a reusable battery drill. Because orthopaedic power tools are so expensive, surgeons are looking for alternatives, which slows the growth of the market.

Market Opportunity:

Surgical power tools are becoming more popular and the market is growing because technology is getting better. Because there are more orthopaedic procedures being done, doctors need tools like remodelling tools, irrigation sleeves, heavy-duty attachments, foot attachments, elite attachments, and orthopaedic drills that can be sterilised. These tools help doctors do procedures better and faster. One study says that about 7 million orthopaedic procedures are done each year in the United States. Most of these procedures are done when a knee or hip needs to be replaced. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality says that each year in the United States, more than 450,000 hip replacements are done.

Regional Outlook:

Due to rising health care costs in the U.S., North America has the largest share of the market that was looked at. Some of the main things that are driving the growth of the market are the direct presence of major regional players, a strong distribution network, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The North American orthopaedic power tools market is also likely to be driven by the rising number of accidents and amputations in the country. The Access Prosthetics Blog says that in 2017, there were 2.1 million people in the country who had lost a limb, and that number is expected to double by 2050. Every year, 185,000 people need to have a limb cut off. This means that between 300 and 500 limbs are cut off every day. The growth of the U.S. is also helped by the fact that there are many highly skilled orthopaedic surgeons in the country.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 4.1% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.54 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 2.05 Billion By Technology Electric Powered Device, Pneumatic Powered Device, Battery Powered Device By Type Instruments, (Surgical Drills, Saws, Others), Accessories By Applications Reusable, Disposable By End User Hospitals & ASCs, Specialty Clinics By Companies DePuy Synthes, Arthrex, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, B. Braun, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, ConMed, OsteoMed, Brasseler USA, MicroAire, De Soutter Medical, Adeor, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Orthopedic Power Tools Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

DePuy Synthes, Arthrex, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, B. Braun, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, ConMed, OsteoMed, Brasseler USA, MicroAire, De Soutter Medical, Adeor, and Others.

By Type

Instruments Surgical Drills Saws Others

Accessories

By Technology

Electric Powered Device

Pneumatic Powered Device

Battery Powered Device

By Applications:

Reusable

Disposable

By End-user

Hospitals & ASCs

Specialty Clinics

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

