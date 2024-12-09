Oscar Raposo Joins Scouting America as New Chief Financial Officer Oscar Raposo, Chief Financial Officer, Scouting America

IRVING, TX, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scouting America, the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, is proud to announce that Oscar Raposo has joined the organization as its Chief Financial Officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Oscar to Scouting America,” said Roger Krone, president & chief executive officer at Scouting America. “His extensive experience in financial management and his passion for Scouting make him an invaluable asset to our organization. We are confident that his leadership will help us continue to strengthen our financial position and support our mission of providing a positive and meaningful experience for young people.”

With over thirty years of financial and operational experience across non-profit, industrial, consumer, and financial services industries in both the public and private domains, Raposo will provide leadership and direction to the finance and accounting teams, endowment funds, cash management and investing functions and policies, the banking relationships and lending facilities, as well as Supply operations of Scouting America.

“I am honored to join Scouting America as the new chief financial officer,” said Raposo. “As a Scout in my youth, I witnessed firsthand the positive impact that Scouting has on young people. I am excited to leverage my financial expertise to support Scouting America’s ongoing mission of providing a safe, fun, and inclusive environment for youth development.”

Prior to joining Scouting America, he was the Chief Financial Officer at the International Rescue Committee, a $1.6 billion international non-profit, where he led financial operations supporting refugees and displaced communities in more than 40 countries and 30 US cities. Before that, Oscar was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Operations Officer at United Way of New York City, where he supported the organization’s partnerships with government, corporations, foundations, and community-based organizations assisting low-income New Yorkers.

Oscar and his family emigrated from Cuba to the US when he was twelve years old. Joining the Boy Scouts (Troop 24) shortly after his arrival played a crucial role in his integration into American society and provided him with invaluable experiences and lifelong friendships. An avid outdoor enthusiast, Oscar has traveled to many of the major U.S. National Parks throughout the country.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, visit Scouting.org.

