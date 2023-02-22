Delivered Q4 and Full Year Gross Margin in line with committed target despite elevated promotions in a highly competitive landscape.

Strong sales performance during Cyber 5 in strategically positioned relevant giftable inventory.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights, from continuing operations

Total net revenue was $405 million, a decrease of 34% year over year

Gross profit of $90 million, or 22.1% of total net revenue

Operating loss of $3 million

Net loss of $16 million

Diluted net loss per share of $0.34; Adjusted diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) of $0.04

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $7 million, which represents 1.6% of net revenue

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $371 million at the end of the fourth quarter

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights, from continuing operations

Total net revenue of $1.9 billion, a decrease of 30% year over year

Gross profit of $443 million or 23.0% of total net revenue

Operating income of $27 million

Net loss of $35 million

Diluted net loss per share of $0.83; Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $0.52

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $63 million, which represents 3.3% of net revenue

“The team maintained strong operational discipline and delivered another quarter and year of positive adjusted EBITDA while navigating shifting consumer demand and a highly promotional competitive environment,” said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. “Revenue declined 30% for the year, driven by the weak macroeconomic backdrop that impacted consumer sentiment and our strategic actions to become a prominent home-only on-line retailer.”

“2022 was a transformative year for Overstock,” continued Johnson. “We completed the removal of all non-home merchandise from our site to better align our well-recognized brand name with home and we increased our assortment of home-related products by over 50%. We now have over twice as many home-related products than we did when we began our non-home exit project two years ago. We increased mobile app penetration as it has become our strongest customer engagement platform. We embarked on a refreshed branding campaign which we expect to accrue benefits for years to come. We proved our ability to drive sales during high consumer demand periods throughout the year, including the Cyber 5 sales period. And we made operational improvements in our Canada business. We simplified our equity capital structure, returned $80M through share buybacks, and invested $15M in tZERO to drive additional long-term value for our shareholders.”

“2023 will mark our first year as a 100% on-line home retailer, since going public over 20 years ago,” said Johnson. “We know we must focus our efforts on improving topline performance. While the economic environment remains uncertain, our asset-light business model and strong balance sheet position us well for success – both in the short- and long-term. I look forward to providing a full update on our fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance during our earnings call.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights*

Active customers of 5.2 million, a decrease of 36% year over year

Last Twelve Months (LTM) net revenue per active customer of $374, an increase of 9% year over year

Orders delivered of 1.9 million, a decrease of 37% year over year

Average order value of $215, an increase of 4% year over year

Orders per active customer, measured as LTM orders divided by active customers, of 1.60, a decrease of 4% year over year

Orders placed on a mobile device were 52% of gross merchandise sales

*Certain terms, such as active customers, LTM net revenue per active customer, orders delivered, average order value, and orders per active customer are defined under “Supplemental Operational Data” below.

Share Repurchases

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, we repurchased $20.0 million of our common stock under the Repurchase Program at an average price of $24.76 per share. As of December 31, 2022, we had approximately $19.9 million remaining under the current Repurchase Program authorization.

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,263 $ 503,341 Restricted cash 194 25 Accounts receivable, net 17,693 21,190 Inventories 6,526 5,137 Prepaids and other current assets 18,833 22,097 Total current assets 414,509 551,790 Property and equipment, net 109,906 109,479 Deferred tax assets, net 41,439 40,035 Goodwill 6,160 6,160 Equity securities 296,317 342,682 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,460 12,584 Other long-term assets, net 2,755 3,236 Total assets $ 878,546 $ 1,065,966 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 75,130 $ 102,293 Accrued liabilities 63,614 101,902 Unearned revenue 44,480 59,387 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,410 5,402 Other current liabilities 3,508 3,349 Total current liabilities 191,142 272,333 Long-term debt, net 34,476 37,984 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,626 7,960 Other long-term liabilities 3,476 3,303 Total liabilities 232,720 321,580 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares – 5,000 Series A-1, issued and outstanding – 0 and 4,204 — — Series B, issued and outstanding – 0 and 357 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares – 100,000 Issued shares – 51,102 and 46,625 Outstanding shares – 44,951 and 43,023 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 982,718 960,544 Accumulated deficit (173,829 ) (136,590 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (522 ) (537 ) Treasury stock at cost – 6,151 and 3,602 (162,546 ) (79,035 ) Total stockholders’ equity 645,826 744,386 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 878,546 $ 1,065,966

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 404,896 $ 612,659 $ 1,929,334 $ 2,756,446 Cost of goods sold 315,341 473,815 1,485,990 2,132,544 Gross profit 89,555 138,844 443,344 623,902 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 45,504 67,970 215,477 302,430 Technology 27,999 30,917 121,158 123,001 General and administrative 18,699 20,837 79,701 87,399 Total operating expenses 92,202 119,724 416,336 512,830 Operating income (loss) (2,647 ) 19,120 27,008 111,072 Interest income (expense), net 1,999 (132 ) 2,965 (556 ) Other income (expense), net (15,447 ) 12,507 (63,825 ) 12,500 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (16,095 ) 31,495 (33,852 ) 123,016 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (584 ) (1,447 ) 1,384 (48,775 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (15,511 ) 32,942 (35,236 ) 171,791 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — 217,246 Consolidated net income (loss) (15,511 ) 32,942 (35,236 ) 389,037 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests— discontinued operations — — — (335 ) Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. $ (15,511 ) $ 32,942 $ (35,236 ) $ 389,372 Consolidated net income (loss) per share of common stock: Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—basic Continuing operations $ (0.34 ) $ 0.69 $ (0.83 ) $ 3.60 Discontinued operations — — — 4.58 Total $ (0.34 ) $ 0.69 $ (0.83 ) $ 8.18 Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—diluted Continuing operations $ (0.34 ) $ 0.68 $ (0.83 ) $ 3.57 Discontinued operations — — — 4.54 Total $ (0.34 ) $ 0.68 $ (0.83 ) $ 8.11 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 45,420 43,016 44,323 42,981 Diluted 45,420 43,370 44,323 43,332

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Year ended

December 31,

2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ (35,236 ) $ 389,037 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (217,246 ) Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,706 18,564 Non-cash operating lease cost 5,304 5,021 Stock-based compensation to employees and directors 18,318 11,133 Increase in deferred tax assets, net (1,404 ) (53,829 ) (Income) loss from equity method securities 63,923 (12,585 ) Other non-cash adjustments 185 1,537 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 3,805 1,677 Inventories (1,389 ) 1,106 Prepaids and other current assets 4,076 2,958 Other long-term assets, net (1,116 ) (1,755 ) Accounts payable (28,821 ) (7,787 ) Accrued liabilities (36,625 ) (21,595 ) Unearned revenue (14,907 ) (12,778 ) Operating lease liabilities (5,527 ) (5,261 ) Other long-term liabilities 173 (150 ) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities (12,535 ) 98,047 Net cash used in discontinued operating activities — (17,128 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (12,535 ) 80,919 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of equity securities (18,920 ) — Contributions for capital calls — (41,122 ) Capital distribution from investment 1,224 — Expenditures for property and equipment (14,899 ) (13,617 ) Other investing activities, net (439 ) (1,694 ) Net cash used in continuing investing activities (33,034 ) (56,433 ) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities — (29,703 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33,034 ) (86,136 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of shares (80,117 ) — Payments on long-term debt (3,447 ) (3,030 ) Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of employee stock awards (3,700 ) (8,279 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 924 — Other financing activities, net — (1,374 ) Net cash used in continuing financing activities (86,340 ) (12,683 ) Net cash provided by discontinued financing activities — 2,085 Net cash used in financing activities (86,340 ) (10,598 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (131,909 ) (15,815 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year, inclusive of cash balances of discontinued operations 503,366 519,181 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period, inclusive of cash balances of discontinued operations 371,457 503,366 Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of discontinued operations — — Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 371,457 $ 503,366





Financial Reporting Presentation in Accordance with the Pelion Transaction

Upon closing the Pelion transaction during the second quarter of 2021, we deconsolidated the Medici Ventures’ blockchain businesses, including tZERO. The operating results for these businesses for the periods prior to deconsolidation have been reflected in our consolidated statements of operations as discontinued operations. Overstock reorganized its remaining businesses, including corporate-related overhead costs, into a single reportable operating segment.

Supplemental Operational Data

We measure our business using operational metrics, in addition to the financial metrics shown above and the non-GAAP financial measures explained below. We believe these metrics provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and provide key performance indicators to track our progress. These indicators include changes in customer order patterns and the mix of products purchased by our customers.

Active customers represent the total number of unique customers who have made at least one purchase during the prior twelve-month period. This metric captures both the inflow of new customers and the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase during the prior twelve-month period.

LTM net revenue per active customer represents total net revenue in a twelve-month period divided by the total number of active customers for the same twelve-month period.

Orders delivered represents the total number of orders delivered in any given period, including orders that may eventually be returned. As we ship a large volume of packages through multiple carriers, actual delivery dates may not always be available, and in those circumstances, we estimate delivery dates based on historical data.

Average order value is defined as total net revenue in any given period divided by the total number of orders delivered in that period.

Orders per active customer is defined as orders delivered in a twelve-month period divided by active customers for the same twelve-month period. The following table provides our key operating metrics:

(in thousands, except for LTM net revenue per active customer, average order value and orders per active customer)

Three months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Active customers 5,162 8,075 LTM net revenue per active customer 374 341 Orders delivered 1,882 2,974 Average order value 215 206 Orders per active customer 1.60 1.67





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release and related earnings conference call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP measures internally in analyzing our financial results and we believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (loss) from continuing operations less the income or losses recognized from our equity method securities, net of related tax and the non-cash preferred stock conversion dividend. We believe that this adjustment to our net income (loss) before calculating per share amounts for the current period presented provides a useful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as income (loss) from continuing operations before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We believe the exclusion of certain benefits and expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by or used in continuing operating activities reduced by expenditures for property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate the cash impact of the continuing operations of the business including purchases of property and equipment which are a necessary component of our ongoing operations.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (in thousands, except per share data):

Three months ended

December 31,

2022

Diluted EPS Less: equity

method income

(loss)1 Adjusted

Diluted EPS Numerator: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders $ (15,511 ) $ (13,559 ) $ (1,952 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted 45,420 45,420 45,420 Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share of common stock: Diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.04 )

1 Inclusive of estimated tax impact from equity method activity

Year ended

December 31,

2022

Diluted EPS Less: non-cash

preferred stock

dividend1 Less: equity

method income

(loss)2 Adjusted

Diluted EPS Numerator: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (35,236 ) $ — $ (58,179 ) $ 22,943 Less: Preferred stock dividends—issued 1,697 1,697 — — Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders $ (36,933 ) $ (1,697 ) $ (58,179 ) $ 22,943 Denominator: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted 44,323 44,323 44,323 44,323 Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share of common stock: Diluted $ (0.83 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.31 ) $ 0.52

1 Non-cash dividend as a result of preferred stock conversion

2 Inclusive of estimated tax impact from equity method activity

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) from continuing operations (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (15,511 ) $ 32,942 $ (35,236 ) $ 171,791 Depreciation and amortization 4,226 4,232 16,706 18,564 Stock-based compensation 4,928 3,484 18,318 11,133 Interest (income) expense, net (1,999 ) 132 (2,965 ) 556 Other (income) expense, net 15,447 (12,507 ) 63,825 (12,500 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (584 ) (1,447 ) 1,384 (48,775 ) Special items (see table below) — 511 1,451 872 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,507 $ 27,347 $ 63,483 $ 141,641 Special items: Special legal charges and other $ — $ — $ 498 $ (186 ) Severance — 502 878 755 Transaction costs — 9 75 303 $ — $ 511 $ 1,451 $ 872

The following table reflects the reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities (in thousands):