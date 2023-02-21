TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 financial results before the open of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Following the release, the company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. In addition, a live audio of the conference call will be available as a webcast. Interested parties can access the event through the “Events” page on the Pacira website at investor.pacira.com. For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Pacira website for approximately two weeks following the call.

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting, local analgesia currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular, injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Christian Pedetti, (973) 254-4387 Christian.Pedetti@pacira.com