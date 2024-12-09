Gibraltar, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Panther Protocol Foundation (PPF) today announced a new strategic partnership with Eurobit, a Spanish cryptocurrency exchange. This collaboration will enable Eurobit to provide users with secure and confidential transactions on public blockchains, setting a new standard for compliance-friendly privacy in decentralized finance (DeFi).

The partnership will establish a dedicated Eurobit Zone within Panther’s Multi-Asset Shielded Pool (Shielded Pool). A Zone is a dedicated logical partition within Panther’s Shielded Pool, allowing Eurobit’s users to transact with whitelisted assets and known counterparties under rules and compliance standards tailored by Eurobit.

Oliver Gale, co-founder of Panther Protocol commented:

“Panther’s collaboration with Eurobit, a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP), to operate a dedicated Zone within Panther’s Shielded Pool represents a milestone for the mainstream adoption of DeFi. This partnership introduces an innovative solution that combines transaction confidentiality with adherence to regulatory standards. Notably, this is the first step in establishing a global network of Zones, setting the foundation for broader enterprise participation in decentralized finance.”

Eurobit’s Zone will help address a fundamental flaw of pseudonymous blockchains: the public and immutable storage of sensitive transaction data. Providing confidential transactions for its users will reduce their exposure to threats such as strategy theft, front-running attacks, and privacy breaches.

As part of the partnership, the parties will collaborate on co-marketing activities to raise awareness about Eurobit’s Zone. Additionally, PPF will assist Eurobit in submitting their application for a Zone. If approved, this will officially designate Eurobit as a Zone Manager within Panther’s privacy-focused DeFi ecosystem.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Eurobit commented:

“We are excited to partner with PPF to provide confidential access to DeFi for our users. By leveraging Panther’s groundbreaking Shielded Pool technology, Eurobit can offer a secure, confidential, and regulatory-aligned environment that meets the evolving needs of the DeFi market. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions while ensuring the highest standards of trust and compliance; setting a strong foundation for sustainable growth and innovation in the DeFi landscape.”



About Panther Protocol Foundation

The Panther Protocol Foundation is dedicated to supporting the adoption and sustainability of the Panther Protocol across the decentralized Web. The Foundation works to anchor the Panther Protocol for DeFi and blockchain ecosystems, thus empowering users, builders, and licensed operators to participate in tomorrow’s internet while remaining confidential. The Foundation also focuses on open-source code, governance, research, and awareness of the core technologies of Panther Protocol. For more information about Panther Protocol, please visit www.pantherprotocol.io .

About Eurobit

Eurobit is a Spanish company that started operations in 2021. We are an exchange with an office open to the public. We are committed to providing the best service to customers in the purchase and sale of digital assets in Europe. For more information about Eurobit, please visit https://eurobit.es/ .

