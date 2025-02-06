Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Paper Bags Market is approximated to be USD 6.05 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 7.47 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. A paper bag is a packaging made from paper or paperboard, which is used in carrying goods, groceries, and other items. Available in different shapes and sizes, including sewn open mouth, pinched bottom open mouth, pasted valve, pasted open mouth, and flat bottom, paper bags are the latest, versatile solutions for the differing needs of users. With increasing environmental concerns and restrictions on plastic waste, it is more and more used in preference to plastic bags.

Paper bags are packing products mainly prepared from paper or paperboard material. Paper bags are extensively used in carrying and transporting products and groceries as well as numerous other products. Paper bags have numerous shapes and sizes such as the sewn open mouth type, pinched bottom open mouth type, pasted valve type, pasted open mouth type, flat bottom type. Paper bags have become highly in demand because of their environmental sustainability and the ban on plastic bags, which has gained widespread acceptance due to the ever-growing environmental concerns and legal policies that restrict plastic bag use.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=148331570

Browse in-depth TOC on “Paper Bags Market”

300 – Market Data Tables

60 – Figures

300 – Pages

List of Key Players in Global Paper Bags Market:

Mondi Group (UK) International Paper (US) Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan) Smurfit Kappa (Ireland) DS Smith (UK) Stora Enso (Finland) Novolex (US) Wisconsin Converting Inc. (US) Papier-Mettler (Germany) Paperbags Ltd (Kenya)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Paper Bags:

Drivers: Growth of e-commerce industry Restraint: Stringent regulations on deforestation Opportunity: Growing demand for sustainable packaging Challenge: The higher cost of paper bags in comparison to plastic bags.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=148331570

Key Findings of the Study:

By Product type, Flat bottom paper bags accounted for the largest market share in 2023 By Thickness, 2 PLY accounted for the largest share in 2023. By Material, Brown kraft paper bags accounted for the largest share in 2023. By End Use, the Paper Bags Market E-commerce segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Paper Bags Market in 2023

The paper bags market is segmented by product types, which includes sewn open mouth, pinched bottom open mouth, pasted valves, pasted open mouth, and flat bottom. Bulk items such as grains and pet food are packed in sewn open mouth bags with strength and easy access. Pinched bottom open mouth bags are used for stability in stacking and transporting powders and chemicals. Posted valve bags work very well for high-volume industries, including cement and food packaging, and can fill and seal in a short time. Pasted open mouth bags are very popular in food packaging where visibility and easy sealing are required. The flat bottom bags are increasingly used for heavier items like electronics and retail goods because of their strength and upright-standing capability. Each of them caters to specific industry needs, providing versatile packaging solutions.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=148331570

Paper bags are further segmented by thickness of material used to produce paper bags products, namely 1 PLY, 2 PLY, and 3 PLY. 2-ply paper bags are currently leading the market because they find the right balance between strength, durability, and cost. Since 1-ply paper bags are used for lighter products, 2-ply bags have more durability without an extra cost, which makes them appropriate for a wide range of products from groceries to fashion items. Strong yet environment-friendly production options in using recycled materials will help attract retailers and environmentally aware consumers. Although 3-ply bags are stiffer, the higher production cost limits its use only to special applications. The bottom line is that 2-ply paper bags would still be the best available for most packaging needs given the right balance of strength, sustainability, and cost.

The paper bag market is also segmented based on material used to produce paper bags products such as brown craft paper, and white kraft paper. Brown kraft paper is preferred due to its strength and durability besides being eco-friendly for packing products such as groceries and food products. It is an unbleached wood-pulp paper, which also is a biodegradable material. White kraft paper is less durable but is preferred for premium packaging, such as luxury goods and custom-printed bags. Its smooth surface enhances print quality, making it ideal for branding and design. Both materials are chosen based on packaging requirements, balancing durability, appearance, and sustainability.

The Paper Bags market is segmented based on end-use applications. Flexible Packing is used in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical and healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, and others. The application of paper bags within the food industry extends to the packaging of a lot of food products, which encompasses snacks, biscuits, nankeens, chocolates, and many more. The pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries also uses paper bags products in the forms of pouches and sachets.

The paper bags market is studied in five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific remains the largest consumer and the fastest-growing market for paper bags globally. This growth has been driven by rising developmental activities and rapid expansion of economies in the region. Further, the growing population of these countries provides a massive customer base for FMCG products and food and beverages, promising to propel growth in the market for paper bags. Paper bags are majorly used in the food sector, seconded by the beauty and personal care industry, and healthcare. The North America market is valued with technological advancements of the packaging industry. However, the demand for paper bags may be fueled by a rise in consumer durables sales, rising disposable income, and increased demand for packaged food.

Browse Adjacent Markets Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/