The growing demand to treat average pain or fever by providing speedy pain or relief is driving the market growth.

New York, USA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Statistics

The global paracetamol IV market size was USD 797.08 million in 2024, estimated at USD 823.78 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 1,117.85 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Paracetamol IV?

Intravenous usage of paracetamol is executed in terminally ill patients, post-surgical patients, and pediatric patients who require instant pain treatment. The usage of intravenous paracetamol has the benefit of being soaked up more swiftly by the body than the oral or rectal avenue. Intravenous usage of paracetamol also renders it feasible for sparse first-pass metabolism in the liver and escalated bioavailability contrasted to the other routes.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/paracetamol-iv-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Key Takeaways from the Report

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4%.

The market for paracetamol IV is expanding due to growing worries about opioid abuse and addiction.

The paracetamol IV market analysis is primarily based on indication, application, end use, and region.

Based on indication, the pain segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Paracetamol IV Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Surge in Number of Surgeries: The paracetamol IV market size is expanding due to the surge in the aggregate of surgeries, both elective and emergency has notably escalated the demand for productive post-operative pain handling. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgery, there was a sizeable surge in the magnitude of cosmetic surgeries carried out, with 1.49 million procedures in 2022 and 1.57 million in 2023. This constitutes a 5% year-over-year evolvement in the cosmetic surgery sector.

Growing Cases of Detrimental Pain: The growing cases of detrimental pain situations such as arthritis and fever-connected diseases lead to the growing usage of paracetamol IV for prolonged and precise pain relief. Also, the senior population is more vulnerable to conditions needing persistent pain handling, which boosts the demand for paracetamol IV.

Trends and Opportunities

Provision of Non-Opioid Solutions: Paracetamol IV offers a non-opioid solution for handling average pain and fever, rendering it an alluring alternative for healthcare donors looking to circumvent the probabilities linked with opioid usage, which is pushing the market demand. Additionally, due to the progressions in medical cures and a surge in hospital-dependent care, more hospitals and healthcare centers are acquiring intravenous therapies for several conditions, which suggests that the paracetamol IV market demand is expanding.

Speedy Pain Relief: Paracetamol IV functions speedier than oral medicines, rendering it perfect for conditions where speedy pain consolation is required, such as exigency rooms, intensive care units, and after surgeries. Additionally, in pediatric and geriatric care, where oral medication conformity is provoking, paracetamol IV provides a dependable and effortless option for pain and fever handling.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/paracetamol-iv-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Competitive Analysis

The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by an amalgamation of prominent pharmaceutical firms, generic manufacturers, and specific biotech firms. Spearheading contenders such as Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson govern the market with entrenched portfolios in pain management. Prominent firms attach their global reach, sizeable research, and advancement potential a robust manufacturing framework.

Major players operating in paracetamol IV market are:

Mallinckrodt (Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals)

Cipla Inc.

Lupin

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Regional Insights

North America: The region is flourishing due to an excessively advanced healthcare framework, with sizeable usage of progressive pain management protocols covering hospitals and clinics. Additionally, the growing cases of damage and wounds in the region are notably driving the market demand.

Asia Pacific: The growing aggregate of surgical processes, the growing existence of detrimental illnesses, and an escalating geriatric population throughout the region are expected to drive the Asia Pacific paracetamol IV market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Inquire more about this report before purchasing:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/paracetamol-iv-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Paracetamol IV Market Segmentation

By Indication Outlook

Pain

Pyrexia

By Application Outlook

Surgical

Non-Surgical

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Process Spectroscopy Market

Enterprise Content Management Market Size

Confidential Computing Market Share

Vision Transformer Market Growth

Insurance Brokerage Market Analysis

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter