The global parenteral nutrition market is growing due to rising chronic diseases and gastrointestinal disorders, with continued expansion expected in the coming years.

Westford, USA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkyQuest projects that the global parenteral nutrition market size will reach a value of USD 12,324.1 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Shorter hospital stays, a lower risk of infection, the development of technically sophisticated parenteral nutrition (PN) products with barcode assistance, and the growing preference of PN over enteral nutrition in COVID-19 patients are some of the factors driving the market’s growth. According to the ASPEN20 virtual conference, optimizing results for individuals with COVID-19 still entails proper nutrition. This involved overcoming a host of hurdles throughout the course of the epidemic, including a product shortage in PN, caused by a widespread supply chain failure.

Browse in-depth TOC on the “Parenteral Nutrition Market”

Pages – 157

Tables – 62

Figures – 75

To Learn More About This Report, Request a Free Sample Copy – https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/parenteral-nutrition-market

Parenteral Nutrition Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 6,840 Million Estimated Value by 2031 USD 12,324.1 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Consumer, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Report Highlights Integration of digital health technologies Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements in parenteral nutrition products Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness about clinical nutrition

Adults Consumer to Hold Significant Growth due to Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions

The dominance of adult consumers in the global parenteral nutrition market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and malnutrition. Long-term nutritional support is essential for such health conditions which create a good demand for parenteral nutrition. Increased chances for adult patients around the globe to receive specialized treatment through improved healthcare infrastructure will continue to fuel the global parenteral nutrition market growth.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/parenteral-nutrition-market

Hospitals to Lead Market due to critical role in Managing Severe Medical Conditions

Hospitals dominate the global parenteral nutrition market due to their critical role in managing severe medical conditions requiring specialized care, such as surgeries, trauma recovery, and chronic illnesses. It is the presence of advanced medical facilities along with skilled professionals, which enables these hospitals to provide effective parenteral nutrition; hence, most of the global parenteral nutrition market share is led by that hospital, seeing as they have all the arrangements to provide this essential support to patients regarding nutrition.

North America to Dominate Market due to High Healthcare Expenditure and a Large Aging Population

North America’s dominance in the global parenteral nutrition market is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a large aging population with increasing chronic conditions. There are good hospitals quite far around here, and they’re able to provide expensive, state-of-the-art equipment that allows patients easily to get parenteral nutrition. This, in turn, surely must have increased interest in their procurement at all levels and a clear shift towards the global parenteral nutrition market trends focusing on critical care nutrition.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Insight

Drivers:

Rising Cases of Cancer and Malnutrition Growing Elderly Population Requires Nutritional Support Increased Awareness of Parenteral Nutrition

Restraints:

Parenteral Nutrition is Associated with a Risk of Infection Potential Side Effects Like Liver Dysfunction & Metabolic Imbalances Stringent Regulations Regarding the Safety & Approval

Take Action Now: Secure Your Parenteral Nutrition Market Today – https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/parenteral-nutrition-market

Prominent Players in Parenteral Nutrition Market

Fresenius Kabi (Germany)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Grifols SA (Spain)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Aculife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Vifor Pharma (Switzerland)

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

ALLERGAN (Ireland)

Key Questions Answered in Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Report

What is the projected market size of parenteral nutrition by 2031?

Which factors are contributing to the growth of the global parenteral nutrition industry?

Who are some of the prominent players in the market?

Read Parenteral Nutrition Market Report Today – https://www.skyquestt.com/report/parenteral-nutrition-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising incidence of malnutrition, post-operative patients requiring parenteral nutrition, innovations in parenteral nutrition formulations), restraints (Inadequate insurance coverage, overreliance or improper use of parenteral nutrition) opportunities (Educational initiatives to increase awareness, growing emphasis on neonatal care) influencing the growth of parenteral nutrition market.

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the parenteral nutrition market.

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the parenteral nutrition market. Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the parenteral nutrition market.

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the parenteral nutrition market. Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Reports:

Biopharmaceuticals Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.89% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Personalized Medicines Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.40% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Urinary Drainage Bags Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Cosmetic Dentistry Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.20% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia-Pacific.

Contact Us:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/