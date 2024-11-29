TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (The “Company” or “Pasinex”) announces that the Company has filed its financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (collectively, the “Third Quarter Results”) on SEDAR+.