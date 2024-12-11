PR firm Pathos Communications has been recognised by the 2024 UK Fast Growth Index as the fastest-growing professional services company.

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pathos Communications has been recognised as the fastest-growing professional services firm by the 2024 UK Fast Growth Index, a programme that identifies the fastest-growing firms in the UK. During the period 2021-23, it grew by 1037.4%, an achievement that underlines Pathos Communications’ significant impact on its market and its capacity for growth and innovation.

Being ‘human-led, AI-fed’ allows Pathos Communications to serve more than 4000 clients in 48 countries, amid continued growth for the London-founded business.

The UK Fast Growth Index identifies the fifty fastest-growing companies in seven regions and nations of the UK, namely London, the Midlands and the East of England, the North of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, South of England, and Wales.

Caption: Fast Growth Index

As one of the 350 firms identified through the lists, Pathos Communications contributed to the 2024 UK Fast Growth Index’s collective turnover increase of £9.6 billion between 2021 and 2023 and the creation of 24,000 new jobs in two years. Whilst fast-growth firms represent a small fraction of all companies, they contribute to a significant proportion of new jobs in the UK economy every year. They are also often at the cutting edge in their respective industries, bringing innovative products, services, and processes to the market and, as a result, make a tremendous contribution to the UK economy.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, Founder of the Fast Growth 50, said: “I would like to congratulate Pathos Communications on becoming the fastest-growing professional services firm in the UK in 2024. The UK Fast Growth Index demonstrates how a small number of fast-growing firms can make a substantial contribution to the UK’s economic landscape, providing real examples of how innovation, enterprise, and sheer hard work can make a real difference in all sectors, from construction to financial services to technology.”

“This small group of businesses that grow quickly continues to play a significant role in driving economic growth. Businesses such as Pathos Communications create jobs and contribute to the economic development of the communities in which they are based. By highlighting the success of these companies across a range of sectors, the UK Fast Growth Index emphasises the importance of supporting and nurturing the private sector in every nation and region of the UK.”

This year’s UK Fast Growth Index list is in partnership with UBS Wealth Management, the world’s leading and truly global wealth manager. Chris Oliver, Head of High Net Worth at UBS Global Wealth Management, said: “UBS has a long history in advising and connecting business owners and entrepreneurs in the UK and helping them unlock potential throughout their journey. It is this exceptional entrepreneurial spirit and level of talent and innovation that drives job creation and growth but most crucially also inspires the next generation of entrepreneurs across the UK.”

“As the lead sponsor of this year’s UK Fast Growth Index, UBS is looking forward to following and supporting these businesses as they go from strength to strength.”

Looking forward, Pathos Communications plans to continue to scale its operations and execute its technical roadmap for PathosMind, its AI agent.

About Pathos Communications

Pathos Communications uses proprietary AI and tech to democratise access to the media for more than 4000 clients, across every industry, in 48 countries globally. Its tools include a PR LLM agent and the world’s only PR AI avatar chatbot and are built around a proprietary community of over 200,000 media-focussed business owners and CEOs. The firm’s leadership and advisory board includes former KPMG USA national leader for strategic innovation Professor Sid Mohasseb, Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington, and Emmy award-winning producer Brandon T. Adams.

About the UK Fast Growth Index

The UK Fast Growth Index is brought to you by the same team behind other notable programmes such as The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, the UK Start-Up Awards, and Ideas Fest. The initiative is more than just an annual index; it aims to build a community that supports, celebrates, and champions entrepreneurs at various stages. The index highlights the fifty fastest-growing businesses in seven nations and regions based on turnover growth over a two-year period.

For media enquiries, please contact:

M. Richards

info@pathoscommunications.co.uk