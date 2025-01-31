GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patria Investments Limited (“Patria”) (NASDAQ: PAX), a global alternative asset manager, announced that Patria Infrastructure Fund III (“IS Fund III”) has substantially met the conditions precedent necessary for the sale of Aguas Pacifico, a multi-client water desalination project under construction in Chile, to Patria Infrastructure Fund V (“IS Fund V”) and other investors. The agreement for the transaction was signed in December 2024.

The sale of this asset is expected to be completed in 1Q25 and will be supported by a number of global investors, including sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors, in addition to IS Fund V, highlighting the long-term attractiveness of this platform.

The transaction reflects Patria’s long-term commitment to investing across infrastructure sectors in Latin America that address structural bottlenecks and generate positive impact on local economies and populations. Aguas Pacifico is located in Chile’s central region and is positioned for additional growth considering the strong demand and severe water scarcity in the region. It also illustrates the power of Patria’s strategic approach to infrastructure investment in the region, demonstrating our ability to develop and de-risk high-quality assets, partner with global investors, and generate attractive investment returns.

About Patria Investments

Crafting attractive returns for its clients and building a legacy in the regions where it operates. Patria is a leading alternative investment firm with over 35 years of history specializing in key resilient sectors. Its unique approach combines the knowledge from macro analysts, investment leaders, operating partners and on the ground team. With over U$44 billion in assets under management and a global presence, it aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long term investment opportunities while creating sustainable value for society.

Asset Classes: Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities, Real Estate and Global Private Markets Solutions

Investment Regions: Latin America, Europe and United States

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

