PayPal Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Dan Schulman just did something “unusual” for a departing executive.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : PayPal CEO’s ‘unusual’ $2 million stock purchase is ‘certainly a positive’ signal - February 21, 2023
- Outside the Box: The age of scarcity is here. Invest in companies that make what people need — not what they want. - February 21, 2023
- The Margin: Broadway legend Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber will write King Charles’s coronation anthem - February 21, 2023