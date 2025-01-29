From the Desk of Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO

Key Points:

Launch of MOBICOIN™

Peer To Peer Network (PTOP) announces the debut of MOBICOIN™ , a revolutionary rewards token designed to transform digital business card interactions. By integrating blockchain technology, MOBICOIN™ will incentivize sharing and promotions within the MOBICARD™ ecosystem, opening new avenues for targeted marketing and user engagement.

MOBICARD™ 2.0 Launch Set for June 2025

Get ready for MOBICARD™ 2.0 , the next-generation digital networking platform. With enhanced features like real-time analytics, seamless MOBICOIN™ integration, and enterprise-level onboarding for up to 999 million employees, this platform is positioned to set new standards in the digital business card industry.

Strategic Partnerships to Drive Growth

PTOP is actively securing strategic partnerships to bolster the success of its products and expand its market reach. These collaborations, aligned with the rollout of MOBICARD™ 2.0, aim to deliver enhanced visibility and sustained shareholder value in 2025 and beyond.

Modern Website Launch to Enhance Communication and Transparency

Peer To Peer Network (PTOP) is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website next week. This platform, featuring a sleek, modern design and streamlined navigation, will provide updated resources for shareholders, customers, and partners, reflecting PTOP’s commitment to innovation, transparency, and improved engagement.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP) (“PTOP”) announced the release of the annual Letter to Shareholder provided by Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

Dear Shareholders,

As we step into 2025, I am filled with optimism and excitement for the journey ahead. Over the past year, we’ve laid the foundation for transformative growth, and this year promises to be a defining one for Peer To Peer Network (PTOP). I am thrilled to share some of the major milestones and initiatives that will shape the future of our company and, we believe, significantly enhance shareholder value. This appears to be excellent timing for a restructure and the launch of our new initiatives to finally take place.

A New Website is on the Way

In our ongoing effort to improve communication and transparency, we’re excited to announce that our new website will go live next week. The site will feature a modern design, streamlined navigation, and up-to-date resources for our shareholders, customers, and partners. This is just one of the many ways we are elevating our brand to reflect our innovative vision. The site will be found here: www.ptopnetwork.com

Completion of MOBICARD™ Beta Testing

I am pleased to announce that beta testing for MOBICARD™ will also be successfully completed the following week. The feedback we’ve received has been invaluable, and it has allowed us to fine-tune the platform to deliver an unparalleled user experience. We’ve already seen enthusiastic responses from early adopters, and this sets the stage for the next major milestone.

The Release of MOBICOIN™

One of the most exciting developments is the upcoming launch of MOBICOIN™, our proprietary rewards token. MOBICOIN will revolutionize how businesses and individuals interact within the MOBICARD ecosystem, offering users incentives to share and promote digital business cards while creating a dynamic ecosystem for targeted marketing campaigns. With MOBICOIN, Peer To Peer Network is taking a bold step into the future of blockchain technology, and we are confident it will attract widespread interest and adoption. Utilizing our new patent is going to be invaluable and I believe it will be

Launching MOBICARD™ 2.0

Mark your calendars! On June 1, 2025, we will officially launch MOBICARD™ 2.0. This enhanced version of our flagship platform features cutting-edge functionality, including real-time analytics, advanced sharing options, and seamless integration with MOBICOIN. MOBICARD™ 2.0 will redefine digital networking and position us as the premier solution in the digital business card industry. This enhanced platform will feature revenue-generating sign-ups, advertising revenue capabilities, and enterprise-level onboarding. Companies will have the ability to sign up as many as 999,999,999 employees at once by simply uploading a spreadsheet with employee names and emails. Our system will automatically generate digital business cards for each employee and email them directly, streamlining the entire process.

Strategic Partnerships and Deals

Behind the scenes, we have been working diligently on major strategic partnerships that will accelerate our growth and expand our market presence. While we cannot disclose specifics just yet, I can assure you that these deals will play a significant role in the success of our products and the long-term value of PTOP. Stay tuned for official announcements in the coming months following the rollout of MOBICARD™ 2.0.

Positioning PTOP for the Stock’s Growth

With these exciting developments, we anticipate a positive impact on the price of PTOP stock. The launch of MOBICOIN and MOBICARD™ 2.0, combined with the announcement of strategic partnerships, positions us for increased visibility and momentum in the market. As always, we remain committed to driving long-term value for our shareholders.

Looking Ahead

2025 is set to be a year of innovation, execution, and growth. On behalf of the entire team at Peer To Peer Network, I want to thank you for your continued trust and support. Your belief in our vision fuels our determination to achieve great things.

As we forge ahead, I encourage you to stay connected with us through our new website and upcoming updates. Together, we will make this year one of monumental success for Peer To Peer Network and everyone involved.

Personal Note

My eldest son will turn three in July of 2025 and my youngest just turned one in January 7th of 2025. My family is optimistic that PTOP will be rewarding all of our shareholders tremendously this year.

With gratitude and optimism,

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network (PTOP)

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) is a pioneering digital business card company focused on transforming business networking through innovative digital solutions. Its MOBICARD™ platform provides professionals with a convenient, eco-friendly, and interactive way to share information, establish connections, and enhance networking opportunities in today’s fast-paced digital world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties, that could affect actual results.

For more information and updates, visit the Peer To Peer Networks website at www.ptopnetwork.com.

Peer To Peer Network

Stock Symbol: PTOP

Contact Info:

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO MobiCard, Inc.

45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139

Investor Relations Phone#: 1-617-481-1971

Email: info@freemobicard.com

