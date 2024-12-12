Epic Metals Was Recognized with an Award for Excellence in Fabrication

Washington, D.C., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pennsylvania Contractor Wins Prestigious Award for Fabrication Excellence

Epic Metals Was Recognized with an Award for Excellence in Fabrication

Rankin, Pa. – EPIC Metals Corporation in Rankin, Pa. won IMPACT’s Project of the Year award in the fabrication category. IMPACT is the labor-management arm of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers.

The 2023 Project of the Year competition saw some impressive project submissions. In the Fabrication category, Epic Metals submitted the most impressive project. Epic Metals was honored along with the other winners from each of the 6 categories, at an award reception held in Washington, D.C., on November 12, 2024. During the awards ceremony, winning contractors and local unions received their awards from IMPACT’s Ironworker and Contractor Co-Chair, Eric Dean and Bill Brown.

EPIC Metals created the long-spanning roof deck ceiling system located at the Walnut Grove High School in Prosper, Texas. The structural decking that supports the roof system is in the main dining room and library of the school and it’s approximately 18,000 square feet in size. The structural custom trusses were placed 22 feet apart because of the long-spanning nature of the product referred to as “Envista.” The structural panels have access panels cut into the surface to access the hidden sprinkler system supply lines located inside the deck. These access panels are cut during the manufacturing process. The project was designed by architect Huckabee in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Our partner contractors do the most impressive work. Many of them like Epic Metals have worked on landmark projects in the nation. The Walnut Grove High School was finished with the upmost attention to detail with safety in mind,” said IMPACT CEO Kevin Hilton.

EPIC Metals’ manufacturing plant in Rankin, Pa. has an excellent safety record. The company has not experienced a “lost time accident” for 430 days since the last. “EPIC Metals is very proud to be a part of an award-winning project like Walnut Grove High School in Prosper, Texas,” said Richard Fuller, marketing manager, EPIC Metals. “The exposed structural roof deck panels are used to create long open spans while access panels hide the sprinkler system supply lines. The acoustic option creates a calm interior space that absorbs noise reverberation. The result is an architectural focal point that commands attention.”

EPIC Metals has constructed steel roof and floor deck ceiling systems in many United States landmark buildings for over 50 years. The National Air and Space Museum of the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., Boston Logan Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Airport, George Bush International Airport, JFK International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport are examples of the type of landmark projects on which EPIC Metals has worked.

###

Epic Metals is a fabricator that has been building roof and floor deck ceiling systems in many United States landmark buildings for over 50 years since 1968.

CONTACT: Sara Schuttloffel Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust 2023834885 SSchuttloffel@impact-net.org