Perrigo Co. plc PRGO said Tuesday its board has approved a 5% hike in its quarterly dividend to 27.30 cents a share. The Dublin-based consumer self-care product maker said the new dividend is payable March 28 to shareholders of record as of March 10. The stock has fallen 1.4% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
