Perth, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/ January 9, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its December 2024 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Wednesday January 29, 2025.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday January 29, 2025 Perth – 6:00am Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am Canada: Tuesday January 28, 2025 Vancouver – 2:00pm Toronto – 5:00pm UK: Tuesday January 28, 2025 London – 10:00pm

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uT5G_R25RBCuc1RfDs1o3Q

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 811 1264 4401. For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149 +61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdaSZODkiy

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

