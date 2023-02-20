Market Study on Personal Protective Gowns: Disposable Gowns Account for Close to Two-thirds Market Share

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the global Personal Protective Gowns Market was valued at US$ 8 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period (2022 to 2032). Sales of personal protective gowns are expected to reach US$ 10.8 billion by 2032.

Due to the increased use of personal protective equipment in the healthcare industry for patient safety, the market for personal protective gowns is steadily expanding. Personal protective gown demand has increased among patients and medical personnel because of the rise of numerous epidemics, including the current COVID-19 pandemic, and the imminent health risks they pose.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33336

Patients acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAI) during medical treatment. These infections are usually the result of unsanitary practices in medical surroundings at outpatient surgery centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and hospices.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals are responsible for approximately 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. According to CDC, around 1 in 25 patients are diagnosed with at least one infection from a hospital visit.

The number of cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and many other autoimmune diseases is increasing due to the adoption of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles.

The most common and expensive medical illnesses in the U.S. are chronic diseases. Nearly half of all Americans—roughly 45 per cent, or 133 million—suffer from at least one chronic illness, and the number is rising, as per the National Health Council.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Surgical gowns accounted for 23% market value share in 2021 due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases along with rising number of surgical procedures.

Single/disposable gowns held a market share of 61.5% in 2021.

By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

North America enjoyed a market share of 38.3% in 2021 owing to the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in the region.

“Global sales of personal protective gowns are expected to soar as the number of surgical procedures and prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) rise,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33336

Market Competition

Guangzhou Youte Plastic Products Co. Ltd.

Narang Medical Limited.

Xiangli Caps & Bags Factory Manufacturer

Microbiome & Genetic Testing Organisation

GLA Family

Cardinal Health

Novolex

Mediklin Healthcare Limited.

Radiance Inc.

National Safety Apparel

Cardinal Health

3M

The market is fragmented due to numerous producers of personal protective gowns. The level of competitiveness among well-known multinational enterprises has increased substantially in recent years.

In May 2020, to assist customers in lowering the dangers of COVID-19, Mainetti Group made its new M-care line of personal protective equipment (PPE) available for patients and healthcare professionals.

In April 2020, Fire-Dex introduced reusable isolation gowns that comply with AAMI Level 3, in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

In April 2020, Catholic Health collaborated with small local manufacturers to create 5,000 protective uniforms for healthcare professionals.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the personal protective gowns market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33336

The global personal protective gowns market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is

based on product (surgical gowns, isolation gowns, surgical isolation gowns, non-surgical gowns, procedural gowns, operating room gowns, others),

(surgical gowns, isolation gowns, surgical isolation gowns, non-surgical gowns, procedural gowns, operating room gowns, others), based on usage (single/disposable, multiple/non-disposable), and

(single/disposable, multiple/non-disposable), and based on end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, others),

(hospitals, specialty clinics, others), across seven key regions of the world.

For additional insights on how the growth of the personal protective gowns market will unfold over the decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

Medical Tapes Market

MicroRNA Market

Scar Treatment Market

Biosensor Market

Uveitis Market

Hepatitis C Treatment Market

Facial Rejuvenation Market

Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Market

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry .

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com