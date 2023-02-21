Shares of Wag Group Co. PET — a company that connects dog owners with dog walkers and other pet-care services — rocketed 30% higher after hours on Tuesday after the company reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit and raised its full-year outlook. The company forecast 2023 revenue of $75 million to $77 million, a “7% improvement” from the midpoint of its prior forecast. Executives said they expected adjusted EBITDA — or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — to land between a $2 million loss and roughly breakeven, a “91% improvement” over its prior forecast. That forecast assumed a “continued trend in return-to-office,” the expansion of its wellness business and the acquisition of Dog Food Advisor, a move intended to help the company advance into pet food and treats. Wag earned seven cents a share during the fourth quarter, compared with FactSet expectations for a 14-cent per-share loss. Revenue of $17 million also topped expectations. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

