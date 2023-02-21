According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America has the biggest share of the market, and the U.S. is the biggest contributor there.

Farmington, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size Was Valued At USD 95.36 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected to Grow from USD 101.59 Billion In 2022 To USD 150.78 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.8% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. In all areas, the demand for packaging for medicines is higher than expected compared to what it was like before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market for packaging for pharmaceuticals grew by 6.7% between 2019 and 2020.

The pharmaceutical industry is growing quickly because it is growing at a rate that has never been seen before. How medicine is packaged depends mostly on how common communicable and non-communicable diseases are. These ways to package drugs keep them safe, secure, and stored when they are being moved or kept.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Pharmaceutical Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022: Bormioli Pharma, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical glass and plastic primary packaging, announces the launch of EcoPositive, a label for all of the company’s sustainable packaging products. This includes recycled glass and plastics, bio-based, biodegradable or compostable plastic solutions, and advanced polymer products.

Bormioli Pharma, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical glass and plastic primary packaging, announces the launch of EcoPositive, a label for all of the company’s sustainable packaging products. This includes recycled glass and plastics, bio-based, biodegradable or compostable plastic solutions, and advanced polymer products. In April 2020– Amcor, a global leader in the design and manufacture of responsible packaging solutions, announced the addition of a new, more sustainable High Shield laminate to its pharmaceutical packaging portfolio. New low-carbon, recyclable packaging options help meet the industry’s high barrier and performance requirements, while supporting pharmaceutical companies’ recycling agendas in two ways.

Segment Analysis:

Material Insights

Plastic, which is the most important raw material, is used to make most of the packaging for medicines. Plastics like polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), polycarbonate (PC), high-impact polystyrene (HIPS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) are used to make most of this packaging (HDPE). Plastics are cheap, easy to shape into any size or shape, and protective, so they are a good choice for packaging pharmaceutical preparations. These plastics keep the drugs from breaking or getting dirty. It is used on bottles, caps, blister packs, jars, canisters, and overwrap.

Product Type Insights

Based on the type of product, the market is divided into bottles, caps and closures, pre-fillable inhalers, pre-fillable syringes, vials and ampoules, blister packs, bags and pouches, jars and canisters, cartridges, and other types. The bottles are the most important type of product among these. This part of the market is growing because it is cheap, easy to shape, and not too heavy. Pills, capsules, syrups, eye drops, and nose drops, as well as other solid and liquid medicines, are usually put in plastic bottles. The growing need for plastic bottles in the pharmaceutical industry should help the market grow. During the forecast period, the demand for bottles, vials, and jars is also expected to grow. This means that more caps and closures will be used.

Packaging Type Insights

Based on the type of packaging, the market is divided into three groups: primary, secondary, and tertiary. The primary segment is the most important type of packaging in this market, and it is also the one that is growing the fastest. This kind of packaging touches the drug right on the surface. So, it has to follow all the rules and keep the quality of the drug. There are plastic bottles, caps and closures, blister packs, pre-filled inhalers, pouches, and medication tubes among the things in this packaging. With these items, the drugs won’t get wet or be ruined by chemicals. They also make sure that the drugs work for as long as possible.

Drug Delivery Mode Insights

Based on how drugs are given, the market is divided into oral drug delivery packaging, topical drug delivery packaging, injectable packaging, ocular drug delivery packaging, pulmonary drug delivery packaging, transdermal drug delivery packaging, nasal drug delivery packaging, and other types. The packaging for drugs that are taken by mouth is the biggest market segment. Most pharmaceutical preparations are taken by mouth. These include tablets, capsules, powders, liquids, and semi-liquids. Oral drug delivery is a good choice because it is easy to change the dose and doesn’t cost much to make. This has helped speed up the process of making packaging for drugs that are taken by mouth.

Regional Outlook:

North America has the biggest share of the market, and the U.S. is the biggest contributor there. The pharmaceutical industry is growing quickly, which is a big reason why this area is getting bigger. The market in this area is driven by the rising number of diseases, the rising cost of health care, and the rising demand for primary packaging products.

The second largest market in the world is in Europe. The top three countries in this market are Germany, the UK, and Italy. Plastic bottles, containers, vials, ampoules, and pre-filled syringes have helped this area grow. Also, COVID-19 and other updated rules that governments use to stop the spread of infectious diseases have helped the pharmaceutical packaging market grow.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248479/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 150.78 Billion By Product Type Bottles, Caps & Closures, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Vials & Ampoules, Blister Packs, Bags & Pouches, Jars & Canisters, Cartridges, Others By Material Plastic, Glass, Metals, Paper & Paperboard, Other By Drug Delivery Mode Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging, Other By Packaging Type Primary, Secondary, Tertiary, Other By Companies Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), WestRock (U.S.), AptarGroup, Inc. (U.S.), Berry Global, Inc (U.S.), NIPRO (Japan), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), West Pharmaceutical Services (U.S.), SGD Pharma (France), Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg), International Paper (U.S.), Comar LLC (U.S.), Vetter Pharma (Germany), Nolato AB (Sweden), Origin Pharma Packaging (U.K.), Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland), Parekhplast India Limited (India), Regent Plast Pvt. Ltd. (India), Graham Blow Pack Pvt. Limited (India) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

There is a need for pharmaceutical packaging because there are now new ways to package drugs. As part of the new way to package drugs, single-dose vaccine units like prefilled inhalers and syringes are put together. These things can be used instead of syringes and vials. The inhalers and syringes that come with drugs already inside are made so that the drugs don’t touch the patient or the outside world. This makes sure that the drugs don’t get messed up. It also cuts down on waste and makes patients more likely to take their medicine because they can measure out their own dose. More and more people are getting older, and more and more people are getting sick with diseases like diabetes and asthma. This will help make new drug packaging systems that use plastics.

Market Driving Factors:

The pharmaceutical industry is growing quickly, especially in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil, as well as in developed countries like the US, UK, and Germany. The growth is caused by a growing population, more technological advances, a greater awareness of health care, the use of advanced manufacturing processes, more money being spent on public health care, and new rules put in place by the government to stop the spread of infectious diseases. Also, the growing demand for biological products and new treatments like cell and gene therapies is likely to help the pharmaceutical industry grow.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), WestRock (U.S.), AptarGroup, Inc. (U.S.), Berry Global, Inc (U.S.), NIPRO (Japan), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), West Pharmaceutical Services (U.S.), SGD Pharma (France), Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg), International Paper (U.S.), Comar LLC (U.S.), Vetter Pharma (Germany), Nolato AB (Sweden), Origin Pharma Packaging (U.K.), Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland), Parekhplast India Limited (India), Regent Plast Pvt. Ltd. (India), Graham Blow Pack Pvt. Limited (India), and others.

By Product Type

Bottles

Caps & Closures

Pre-Fillable Inhalers

Pre-Fillable Syringes

Vials & Ampoules

Blister Packs

Bags & Pouches

Jars & Canisters

Cartridges

Others

By Material

Plastic

Glass

Metals

Paper & Paperboard

Others

By Drug Delivery Mode

Oral Drug Delivery Packaging

Injectable Packaging

Topical Drug Delivery Packaging

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging

Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging

Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging

Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging

Others

By Packaging Type

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Plastic Jar Packaging Market – The Global Market For Plastic Jar Packaging Was Worth USD 25.44 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 33.24 Billion By 2029, With A CAGR Of 3.40 Percent Between 2022 And 2029.

– The Global Market For Plastic Jar Packaging Was Worth USD 25.44 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 33.24 Billion By 2029, With A CAGR Of 3.40 Percent Between 2022 And 2029. PCR Plastic Packaging Market – The PCR Plastic Packaging market size is projected to be worth USD 74,745.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2023–2030.

– The PCR Plastic Packaging market size is projected to be worth USD 74,745.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2023–2030. Recovered Packaging Market – The Global Recovered Packaging Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% From 2022 To 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com