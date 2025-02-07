NAV per share $80.59

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the “Company”), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter for its year ending September 30, 2025.

Highlights

First quarter total investment income of $6.2 million; net investment income of $1.6 million

Net asset value (NAV) of $162.8 million, or $80.59 per share as of December 31, 2024

Weighted average yield was 13.3% on debt and other income producing investments

On October 1, 2024, the Company completed the merger and reorganization of The National Security Group, Inc. (“NSG”) an Alabama based insurance holding company

On February 6, 2025, the Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share to be paid on February 18, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025.

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“We have had a great start to fiscal year 2025 as we continue to remain focused on executing our strategic priorities which include growing our platforms, pursuing compelling investment opportunities and increasing NAV per share.”

Selected First Quarter 2025 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024:

Total investment income was $6.2 million of which $5.9 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, and $0.3 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total net expenses were $4.6 million and total net investment income was $1.6 million.

The Company recorded a net realized gain of $1.2 million and a net unrealized loss of $0.3 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024:

The fair value of the Company’s investment portfolio totaled $300.1 million and consisted of 43 portfolio companies.

The Company had certain investments in 3 portfolio companies on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $1.5 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $7.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $84.0 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities December 31,

2024

(Unaudited) September

30,

2024 Assets: Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $160,480,488 and $143,179,354 respectively) $ 160,343,098 $ 142,233,426 Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $20,564,242 and $20,564,242, respectively) 13,861,599 14,750,785 Controlled investments (amortized cost of $152,223,817 and $97,016,429, respectively) 125,889,697 70,931,647 Total Investments at fair value 300,094,394 227,915,858 Cash and cash equivalents 7,187,110 67,571,559 Receivables: Interest receivable 1,313,520 1,313,598 Other receivable 16,640 65,838 Dividends receivable 105,804 23,468 Due from Affiliate 1,040,512 90,500 Deferred tax asset 887,099 887,099 Deferred financing costs 625,323 760,680 Other assets 514,630 1,066,323 Prepaid share repurchase 101,115 101,115 Receivable for investments sold 41,897 2,955,775 Total Assets $ 311,928,044 $ 302,751,813 Liabilities: Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,417,816 and $1,510,815, respectively) $ 141,743,682 $ 135,723,636 Payable for investments purchased 3,688,247 – Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,391,430 5,570,150 Interest and fees payable 1,029,334 768,043 Other liabilities 256,426 294,063 Due to Affiliate 46,995 88,148 Total Liabilities 149,156,114 142,444,040 Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8) Net Assets: Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,019,778 and 2,019,778 common shares outstanding, respectively 2,020 2,020 Capital in excess of par value 704,909,588 704,909,588 Total distributable earnings (loss) (542,139,678 ) (544,603,835 ) Total Net Assets 162,771,930 160,307,773 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 311,928,044 $ 302,751,813 Net Asset Value Per Common Share $ 80.59 $ 79.37