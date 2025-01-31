According to Pixalate’s research, ‘True Caller’s’ Bundle ID (com.truecaller) in China led in the Google Play Store. In Singapore, the Bundle ID (319881193) for ‘Grindr’ on the Apple App Store was No. 1. In Japan, Bundle ID (jp.wifishare.townwifi) for TownWiFi byGMO was leading in Google Play Store

London, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the December 2024 Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key APAc ad economies, including China, Japan and Singapore.

In addition to China , Japan , and Singapore ., Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S. , Canada , Brazil , Mexico , China , the United Kingdom , France , Spain , and Germany .

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 25 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in December 2024 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs (December 2024)

Singapore – Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 319881193 Grindr – Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 336435697 imo-International Calls & Chat imo.im

Singapore – Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.imo.android.imoim imo-International Calls & Chat imo.im com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. com.imo.android.imoimhd imo HD – Video Calls and Chats imo.im

Japan – Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1502193377 トリマ-移動・歩数がポイントに！お小遣い稼ぎの歩数計アプリ GeoTechnologies, Inc. 1624606445 クラシルリワード-移動・チラシ・レシートでポイントがたまる dely, Inc. 581838289 地元のフリマアプリ・ジモティー JIMOTY, INC.

Japan – Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name jp.wifishare.townwifi TownWiFi byGMO GMOタウンWiFi com.access_company.android.sh_jumpplus 少年ジャンプ＋ 人気漫画が読める雑誌アプリ 株式会社 集英社 com.wood.bolt.wordle.screw.nuts.puzzle Woodle Screw Jam: Nuts & Bolts LifePulse Puzzle Game Studio

China – Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.truecaller Truecaller: Caller ID Blocker Truecaller com.fengiiley.frlegends FR Legends TWIN TURBO GAMES com.stealthgame.master Stealth Master: Assassin Ninja SayGames Ltd

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (the Report), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

