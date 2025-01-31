According to Pixalate’s research, ‘True Caller’s’ Bundle ID (com.truecaller) in China led in the Google Play Store. In Singapore, the Bundle ID (319881193) for ‘Grindr’ on the Apple App Store was No. 1. In Japan, Bundle ID (jp.wifishare.townwifi) for TownWiFi byGMO was leading in Google Play Store
London, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the December 2024 Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key APAc ad economies, including China, Japan and Singapore.
In addition to China, Japan, and Singapore., Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, China, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Germany.
Pixalate’s data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 25 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in December 2024 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.
Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs (December 2024)
Singapore – Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|319881193
|Grindr – Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|336435697
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|imo.im
Singapore – Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.imo.android.imoim
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|imo.im
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
|com.imo.android.imoimhd
|imo HD – Video Calls and Chats
|imo.im
Japan – Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1502193377
|トリマ-移動・歩数がポイントに！お小遣い稼ぎの歩数計アプリ
|GeoTechnologies, Inc.
|1624606445
|クラシルリワード-移動・チラシ・レシートでポイントがたまる
|dely, Inc.
|581838289
|地元のフリマアプリ・ジモティー
|JIMOTY, INC.
Japan – Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|jp.wifishare.townwifi
|TownWiFi byGMO
|GMOタウンWiFi
|com.access_company.android.sh_jumpplus
|少年ジャンプ＋ 人気漫画が読める雑誌アプリ
|株式会社 集英社
|com.wood.bolt.wordle.screw.nuts.puzzle
|Woodle Screw Jam: Nuts & Bolts
|LifePulse Puzzle Game Studio
China – Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.truecaller
|Truecaller: Caller ID Blocker
|Truecaller
|com.fengiiley.frlegends
|FR Legends
|TWIN TURBO GAMES
|com.stealthgame.master
|Stealth Master: Assassin Ninja
|SayGames Ltd
Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (December 2024)
- Spain (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Germany (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- United Kingdom (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- United States (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Canada (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Mexico (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Brazil (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- China (Google Play Store)
- Japan (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Singapore (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (the Report), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.
