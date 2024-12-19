Bundle IDs for Samsung TV Plus (g15147002586) and tvplus (g19171013163) led on the Samsung platform, while the Bundle ID for Happy Kids (32614) led on Roku, while Pluto TV led on Amazon Fire TV (b00kdsgipk) and Apple TV (751712884)
London, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the November 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.
Pixalate analyzed more than 1.5 billion impressions across 5k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.
The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).
Key Findings:
- On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 83 distinct CTV apps
- On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 73 distinct CTV apps
- On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 96 distinct CTV apps
- On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 80 distinct CTV apps
100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (November 2024)
Roku
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|32614
|HappyKids – Kids TV Shows and Movies
|32614
|Future Today Inc.
|707377
|MaxFit
|707377
|AZURE TECH PTY LTD
|96065
|Xumo Play
|96065
|Xumo LLC
|13535
|Plex – Free Movies & TV
|13535
|Plex GmbH
|11055
|Scripps News
|11055
|Scripps Networks
|com.xumo.foxsports
|Xumo Play
|96065
|Xumo LLC
|30547
|WeatherNation
|30547
|WeatherNation TV, Inc
|596464
|VUit
|596464
|Syncbak Inc.
|2595
|Crunchyroll
|2595
|Crunchyroll, LLC
|45437
|FilmRise
|45437
|FilmRise
Amazon Fire TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|b00kdsgipk
|Pluto TV – It’s Free TV
|B00KDSGIPK
|Pluto TV
|b004y1wcde
|Plex: Stream Movies & TV
|B004Y1WCDE
|Plex, Inc.
|b076x8fkxp
|Fawesome – Free Awesome TV & Movies
|B076X8FKXP
|Future Today Inc
|b098phdkv7
|GB News
|B098PHDKV7
|GB News
|b00e81o27y
|ESPN for Fire TV
|B00E81O27Y
|ESPN Distribution, Inc.
|b09bg2d5vh
|TalkTV
|B09BG2D5VH
|News Broadcasting
|b00odc5n80
|Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream
|B00ODC5N80
|Sling TV LLC
|b019dchdzk
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News
|B019DCHDZK
|fuboTV
|firetv.fawesome.tv
|Fawesome – Free Awesome TV & Movies
|B076X8FKXP
|Future Today Inc
|b08jpdll1z
|Free Movies Plus
|B08JPDLL1Z
|OTT Studio
Apple TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|751712884
|Pluto TV: Watch Movies/Live TV
|751712884
|Pluto.tv
|383457673
|Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies
|383457673
|Plex Inc.
|com.dmr.asiancrush
|AsianCrush – Movies & TV
|1123526337
|Cinedigm
|com.dmr.kortv
|KORTV
|1537479340
|KORTV, Inc
|389781154
|NFL
|389781154
|NFL Enterprises LLC
|1558867879
|TalkTV
|1558867879
|News Corp UK & Ireland Limted
|com.dmr.retrocrush
|RetroCrush
|1501740207
|Cinedigm
|413522634
|VH1
|413522634
|VH1
|com.viki.viki-ios
|Viki: Asian Drama, Movies & TV
|445553058
|ViKi Inc.
|com.rakuten.tv
|Rakuten TV
|532577301
|Rakuten TV Europe S.L.
Samsung Smart TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|g15147002586
|SAMSUNG TV PLUS
|G15147002586
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
|g19171013163
|tvplus
|G19171013163
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
|tv.pluto.android
|Pluto TV
|G15136002408
|Pluto TV
|g00002687241
|Plex
|G00002687241
|Plex, Inc.
|g17198010041
|Sling TV
|G17198010041
|Sling TV L.L.C.
|com.samsung.android.tvplus
|SAMSUNG TV PLUS
|G15147002586
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
|g20356016062
|Annoying Orange
|G20356016062
|PlayWorks Digital
|g15115002089
|Tubi – Free Movies ＆ TV
|G15115002089
|Tubi, Inc.
|g19068012619
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|G19068012619
|fuboTV Inc.
|g18229011675
|Pluto TV
|G18229011675
|Pluto TV, Inc.
Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle IDs in September for each platform here:
Apple TV
Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Roku
Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?
In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.
Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.
Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for CTV (the Report), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.
CONTACT: Nina Talcott ntalcott@pixalate.com
- Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in November 2024 - December 19, 2024
- Holiday 2024 Retail Sales Are Not as Strong as Portrayed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Reports Circana - December 19, 2024
- Farmworkers at Highline Mushrooms Break Ground with Industry-Leading Union Agreement - December 19, 2024