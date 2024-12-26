LAS VEGAS, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Planet 13 Panama City on December 27, 2024, the Company’s 30th dispensary in Florida and 34th nationwide. Planet 13 Panama City is located at 309 E, 23rd Street, Panama City, Florida and will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 1,600-square-foot facility will serve as a key access point for patients in the growing Panama City market, furthering Planet 13’s mission to provide safe, high-quality cannabis products throughout the state.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our 30th Florida dispensary in Panama City, bringing the Planet 13 experience to patients in the Panhandle,” said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “Located in an area with strong consumer spending and high traffic visibility, this dispensary offers excellent potential for long-term growth. With convenient access to shopping, dining, and the beach, Panama City’s vibrant, diverse community makes it an ideal location for our continued expansion on the Gulf Coast.”

Planet 13 Panama City Beach is strategically located at 309 E 23rd Street, a high-traffic area with over 34,000 vehicles passing daily. This prime location offers convenient access, reinforcing Planet 13’s commitment to expanding its presence in key Florida markets and delivering high-quality cannabis products to a growing customer base.

Visit Planet 13 Panama City today and experience why Planet 13 is a leader in cannabis innovation.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation’s largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 30 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 34 locations nationwide. Planet 13’s mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13’s shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on Instagram @planet13stores.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such “plans”, “expects”, “proposed”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the announcement the dispensary opening. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any of the Company’s subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

