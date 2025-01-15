PMGC Research Inc., formerly Elevai Research Inc., is a development company focused on public-private collaborations leveraging research grants.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PMGC Holdings Inc. (formerly Elevai Labs Inc.) (the “Company” or “PMGC”) (Nasdaq: ELAB) is pleased to announce the renaming of its wholly owned subsidiaries as part of a strategic effort to better align with the company’s evolving business focus as a diversified holding company. Effective immediately, the following name changes have taken place:

Elevai Research Inc. is now PMGC Research Inc.

is now Elevai Biosciences, Inc. is now Northstrive Biosciences Inc.

About PMGC Research Inc. (formerly Elevai Research Inc.)

PMGC Research Inc. is a research and development subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. focused on advancing the frontiers of scientific discovery. Currently, the company is leveraging Canadian research grants and partnering with leading Canadian universities to push the boundaries of innovation in the biosciences field. Through strategic collaborations, PMGC Research Inc. is dedicated to transforming scientific breakthroughs into real-world solutions that improve health and well-being.

About Northstrive Biosciences Inc. (formerly Elevai Biosciences, Inc.)

Northstrive Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Our lead asset, EL-22 is leveraging a first-in-class engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists.

For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com .

Both PMGC Research Inc. and Northstrive Biosciences Inc. continue to focus on driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions in their respective fields.

For more information on PMGC Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, please visit www.pmgcholdings.com

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC Holdings’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact:

IR@pmgcholdings.com