Shares of PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) saw an upswing following the announcement that its subsidiary, Northstrive Biosciences Inc., has been invited to present its lead muscle preservation innovation, EL-22, at the UCLA Obesity Symposium.

Currently, ELAB is trading at $2.8899—which marks an increase of $0.9099 or 45.95% on the Nasdaq exchange.

The stock has witnessed a surge in trading activity, with 74 million shares traded, significantly exceeding its average volume of 1.3 million shares. It opened at $3.9801, up from the previous day’s closing price of $1.9800.

EL-22 is a pioneering myostatin asset designed to maintain muscle mass during weight loss treatments.

