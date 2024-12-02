Poland’s manufacturing sector experienced a further contraction in November, as the S&P Global Poland Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) decreased to 48.90, down from 49.20 in October. This marks the second consecutive month that the PMI has remained below the neutral 50.0 threshold, indicating a downturn in manufacturing activity.The data, updated on December 2, 2024, reveals ongoing challenges within the manufacturing sector amid global economic pressures and domestic hurdles. A PMI reading below 50 typically signals a contraction in the sector, suggesting that industrial output is likely slowing as demand landscapes evolve. The slight yet significant dip from October’s PMI emphasizes persistent issues affecting the sector’s expansion capabilities.November’s PMI drop hints at a potential need for strategic interventions to bolster manufacturing dynamics in Poland, possibly requiring policymakers to revisit fiscal and economic strategies to support growth and prevent further industrial slowdown. As external and internal factors continue to weigh on manufacturing, stakeholders will be watching closely for signs of improvement or further decline in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com