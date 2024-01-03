UK and US elections don’t usually happen in the same year. So what happens when they do? Jonathan Freedland delves into history books and what lessons they have for 2024

There are big election years and then there is 2024. In the US that means a full primary season in which Donald Trump looks set to be confirmed as the Republican party’s presidential nominee before an election expected to be an extremely tight re-run of the race in 2020. Meanwhile in the UK, polls show Labour is favourite to return to power after an absence from government of 14 years.

But as Jonathan Freedland tells Michael Safi, nothing is predictable – and even more so when these elections collide. This last happened in 1992, when John Major held on as prime minister in the UK and Bill Clinton came to power in the US.

Continue reading…

Go to Source

Author: Presented by Michael Safi with Jonathan Freedland; produced by Ned Carter Miles, Sami Kent and Rudi Zygadlo; executive producer Phil Maynard