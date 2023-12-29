US President Joe Biden has doubled down on his refusal to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Speaking to Press at the Apec summit, Biden argues that the threat posed by Hamas remains, while Israel is taking steps to avoid further ‘indiscriminate’ aeriel bombardments, and accepting their obligation to caution.

Israel-Hamas war live: Biden defends refusal to call for ceasefire

